Bailard Inc. Increases Position in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ardelyx by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ardelyx by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARDX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $77,861.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.99. Ardelyx Inc has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.34 and a quick ratio of 11.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.