Bailard Inc. Sells 2,473 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.29.

HII stock opened at $192.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.92. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $147.14 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total transaction of $270,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,712.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

