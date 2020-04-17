Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Linde by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management raised its position in Linde by 233.3% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Linde by 15.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.47.

In other news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $183.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.41. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.963 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

