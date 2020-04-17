Bailard Inc. Purchases New Stake in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Trane in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Trane in the first quarter worth $299,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Trane in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.82.

Shares of TT opened at $85.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

