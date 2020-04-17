Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Holdings Trimmed by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,863 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $38,473,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,025,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,004,000 after purchasing an additional 338,525 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after purchasing an additional 268,384 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $7,387,000. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.41.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

