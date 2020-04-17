Autus Asset Management LLC Buys 429 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,588,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,173,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,716,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,796,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

In other L3Harris news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,530 shares of company stock valued at $23,990,466. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $198.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.14. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

