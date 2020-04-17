Alpha Windward LLC Has $201,000 Stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Alpha Windward LLC decreased its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,503. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Toll Brothers Inc has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.