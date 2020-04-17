Alpha Windward LLC Sells 102 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Alpha Windward LLC trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 50,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $99.54 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $139.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. ValuEngine raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

