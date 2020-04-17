Alpha Windward LLC Cuts Position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Alpha Windward LLC lessened its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,739,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 6,487.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,950,000 after buying an additional 1,692,857 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,083,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,616,000 after buying an additional 884,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after buying an additional 802,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

