Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Vicor worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Vicor by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 184,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vicor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Vicor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 67,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

VICR opened at $40.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57. Vicor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.86.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.03 million. Vicor had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vicor Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

