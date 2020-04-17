Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Position Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 114.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWAV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 525.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $68.39.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 119.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. On average, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 169,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $7,454,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $179,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,843,781 over the last three months.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

