Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 3,516 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

TROW stock opened at $99.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $139.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

