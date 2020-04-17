Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a report released on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

