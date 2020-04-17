Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a report released on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Earnings History and Estimates for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Buys Shares of 500 Akamai Technologies, Inc.
Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Buys Shares of 500 Akamai Technologies, Inc.
Bailard Inc. Buys 3,105 Shares of Avalara Inc
Bailard Inc. Buys 3,105 Shares of Avalara Inc
Bailard Inc. Raises Position in Precision BioSciences Inc
Bailard Inc. Raises Position in Precision BioSciences Inc
Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Valero Energy Co.
Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Valero Energy Co.
Bailard Inc. Invests $2.23 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF
Bailard Inc. Invests $2.23 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF
Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF
Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report