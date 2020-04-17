Alpha Windward LLC Increases Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

