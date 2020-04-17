Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of M/I Homes worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHO. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,176,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 270,726 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 244,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 199,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in M/I Homes by 3,198.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 96,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHO opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $553.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. M/I Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $48.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities raised M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In other M/I Homes news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $672,902.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,235,409.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

