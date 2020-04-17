Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Shares Bought by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 15,450.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,180 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,217,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,451,000 after purchasing an additional 350,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coty by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,593 shares during the period. JNE Partners LLP purchased a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,595,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,173,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Coty by 696.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,012,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,550 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. Coty Inc has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Coty’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni acquired 15,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COTY. TheStreet lowered Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coty from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.