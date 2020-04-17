Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 3,838 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $39.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.18. The firm has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

