Alpha Windward LLC Sells 12 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Alpha Windward LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Wedbush upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura reduced their price target on AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,275.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,070.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra raised AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,164.87.

AutoZone stock opened at $978.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $927.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,084.45. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

