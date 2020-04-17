Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,093 Shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Aegion worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Aegion by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Aegion by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aegion by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aegion by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $430.93 million, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.65. Aegion Corp has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.00 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Aegion Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,323 shares in the company, valued at $804,458.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEGN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

