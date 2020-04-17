Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

KALA stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $360.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.08.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, COO Todd Bazemore bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah bought 6,337,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,995.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.