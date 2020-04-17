Alpha Windward LLC Sells 75 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alpha Windward LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.20.

AAPL stock opened at $286.69 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.39. The stock has a market cap of $1,254.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

