Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,575 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

SMFG opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1655 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

