Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Century Aluminum worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $3.89 on Friday. Century Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CENX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

