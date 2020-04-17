Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 97,489 Shares of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) by 129.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,489 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Twin River Worldwide were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 287,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 175,320 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 61,090 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $1,661,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE TRWH opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $419.73 million and a PE ratio of 8.16. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Twin River Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

