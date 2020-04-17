Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of Pluralsight worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,715,000 after buying an additional 4,178,303 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,875,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,703,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,505,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,356,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,245,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

NASDAQ:PS opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.22. Pluralsight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $703,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,173,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,140 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.