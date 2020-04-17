Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of The Hackett Group worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $405.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

