Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 5,759 Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

Shares of NYSE TGE opened at $22.39 on Friday. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.65%. On average, analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

