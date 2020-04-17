Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 27,667 Shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of Insteel Industries worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,507,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 466,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 312,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 109,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IIIN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Insteel Industries from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $49,877.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,411.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IIIN stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.45 million, a PE ratio of 175.22 and a beta of 1.83. Insteel Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $97.57 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 0.82%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

