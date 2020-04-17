Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,306 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.87 million, a P/E ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $24.60.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $127.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.30 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. Analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPAA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

