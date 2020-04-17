Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 431,377 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ABB from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $25.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

