Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,262,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,687 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 497,048 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,803,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 192,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 295,196 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPPI shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The business’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

