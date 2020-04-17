Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.75% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,004,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $28.91 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th.

