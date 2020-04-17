Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,329 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.25% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 31,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,217,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 63,923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $57.48.

