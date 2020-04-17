Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,497 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period.

Shares of NULV stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

