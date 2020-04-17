Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.35% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,770,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $39.97.

