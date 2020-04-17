Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) Stock Position Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGY. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

