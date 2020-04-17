Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.30% of Phibro Animal Health worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3,661.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAHC. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Gabelli downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $902.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Phibro Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

