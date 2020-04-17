Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Elbit Systems in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Elbit Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

ESLT opened at $119.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.03 and a 200-day moving average of $152.51. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $167.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

