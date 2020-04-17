Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203,541 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Shares of AMKR opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.