Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,221 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.75% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter.

ROBT opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $36.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

