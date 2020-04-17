Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,908 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.54% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,594,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 95,905 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 167,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 93,625 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 375.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 36,240 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $566,000.

FDVV stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Core Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.

