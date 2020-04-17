Bank of America Corp DE Sells 9,884 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,884 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWN. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

In other news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $121,840.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NWN opened at $62.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.01. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 87.21%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

