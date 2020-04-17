Bank of America Corp DE Sells 8,098 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,603,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,480,000 after buying an additional 577,554 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,583,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 108,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,079,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after buying an additional 99,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

CFFN stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti began coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

