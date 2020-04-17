Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,250 ($108.52) to GBX 8,600 ($113.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,925.29 ($104.25).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON AZN opened at GBX 7,895.29 ($103.86) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,979.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,312.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95. The firm has a market cap of $103.69 billion and a PE ratio of 76.95.

In related news, insider Michel Demare acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, with a total value of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.