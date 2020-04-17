Bank of America Corp DE Sells 8,663 Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $752,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWR opened at $31.20 on Friday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $47.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

