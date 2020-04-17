Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 47,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter.

BSCR stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82.

