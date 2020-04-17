Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 486,019 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Air Transport Services Group worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,445,000 after buying an additional 1,035,850 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,570,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 41.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,416,000 after acquiring an additional 553,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,207,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,325,000 after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 842,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.88. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $403.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

