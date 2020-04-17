Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.39 Million Position in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 138,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 37,379 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Sid Sankaran purchased 25,000 shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Also, CEO Daniel V. Malloy purchased 10,000 shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 59,026 shares of company stock valued at $487,422. 9.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TPRE opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $683.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.42%.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

