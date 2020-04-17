Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 11,600 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,468,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,418,000 after acquiring an additional 507,003 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,457,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after acquiring an additional 87,955 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,529,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Golar LNG by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

GLNG stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $21.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $606.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

