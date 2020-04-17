6 Meridian Has $477,000 Stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX)

6 Meridian trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 130,030 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 299,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 754,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 78,963 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 104,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 216,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 216,425 shares during the period.

BCX stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%.

About BlackRock Resources and Commodities

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

